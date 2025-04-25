I'm mentioned this before on the forum, and while Vivaldi still has my favourite interface for an email client when it works, it's only reliably consistent for a few weeks before it stops working entirely for several days, even up to a week.

Error: Timeout connecting to server

During times when it works and times when it doesn't, I don't recall any change to my system whatsoever, including any antivirus or protective programs. I don't even have an active antivirus program besides Windows Defender and a manual MalwareBytes scan every so often.

Is this just a fact of life for the email client? I still don't like any existing web client for emails I need to use (outlook and google), but when this happens I gotta fall back on them because of how slow Thunderbird is.

Any ideas? I appreciate anyone's time and energy giving this a shot.