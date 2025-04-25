Mail client connection timeout
UltimateWhovian
I'm mentioned this before on the forum, and while Vivaldi still has my favourite interface for an email client when it works, it's only reliably consistent for a few weeks before it stops working entirely for several days, even up to a week.
Error: Timeout connecting to server
During times when it works and times when it doesn't, I don't recall any change to my system whatsoever, including any antivirus or protective programs. I don't even have an active antivirus program besides Windows Defender and a manual MalwareBytes scan every so often.
Is this just a fact of life for the email client? I still don't like any existing web client for emails I need to use (outlook and google), but when this happens I gotta fall back on them because of how slow Thunderbird is.
Any ideas? I appreciate anyone's time and energy giving this a shot.
@UltimateWhovian
Hi, I can not really help here, to my knowledge Vivaldi's mail client (M3) has a shorter timeout time than other clients.
This happen sometimes with my Yahoo account but rarely/never with my Gmail and Outlook accounts.
Please, always add your Vivaldi, OS version.
@mib2berlin Thank you for your time, my apologies for not being used to help forum customs. I'm running Vivaldi 7.3.3635.11 (Stable channel) (64-bit) on Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.5796).
Does that help at all? Is there a way to increase the timeout time for Vivaldi's mail client, or is this a dead end, or what?
@UltimateWhovian
Hm, if the server not respond in an acceptable time frame the client stop and give this error report.
We have many Gmail and outlook users here but nobody report this.
To be honest, I have no idea why it not work for you.
@mib2berlin Well, at least thanks for clarifying, as frustrating as this is. I just wish there was a way to mod it or something, if that's even feasible (I'm not a dev, I have extremely minimal familiarity with coding in general, essentially just wishful thinking), to change the time required for a timeout to be longer.
@UltimateWhovian
It should resolve itself if the servers are reachable again, does it do this on your system?
If at least one user steps by with the same issue you can report it to the bug tracker.
@mib2berlin If you mean does it do this on my computer, it's always been on my computer. Sorry if I'm misunderstanding something. Though when Vivaldi fails, the website and other clients seem to reach those same email services just fine. And on top of that, if both Microsoft and Google's email servers were out of order for several days, I would think we'd see headlines.
Though Thunderbird was slower, I remember it receiving the same emails just fine all the time. Same with anything else. I just don't know.
mib2berlin Soprano
@UltimateWhovian
As I read more or less all threads here and I am not aware other users report this here so I guess it happen only on your system.
But I have no idea why.
Is the connection verified in Settings > Mail > Servers?
@mib2berlin I have never seen it finish loading that bottom part to confirm whether it's verified or not, even when it's operational. Funny enough, it usually resumes shortly after I make a stink about it on the forum, like it did just now. Not getting conspiratorial or anything, I think it's just funky timing.
But despite that, it will not finish confirming if it's verified or not