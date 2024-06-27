How to specify IMAP root folder/IMAP server directory?
offdutywizard
The IMAP server I am connecting to for my work email uses an IMAP root folder or IMAP server directory. Without specifying this root folder, the Vivaldi Email client does not show the correct list of folders of my email account. Thunderbird lets you specify the root folder under advanced server settings:
(the image is from our IT department's setup guide for Thunderbird)
I have searched for similar settings in Vivaldi, but couldn't find any. Is there any way to specify the IMAP server directory?
@offdutywizard not possible to set in Vivaldi, the server should just tell Vivaldi what the special IMAP folders are. There's currently a bug (fix on the way) where Vivaldi uses incorrect IMAP folders, please see https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94185/two-sent-folders/46?_=1719178370888 and let us know if that sounds like the issue you see
yojimbo274064400
@WildEnte , the missing setting mentioned by @offdutywizard is not:
- related to special-use attribute of mailboxes
- nor is it retrievable by client
Maybe should consider reporting as a bug?