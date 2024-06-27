The IMAP server I am connecting to for my work email uses an IMAP root folder or IMAP server directory. Without specifying this root folder, the Vivaldi Email client does not show the correct list of folders of my email account. Thunderbird lets you specify the root folder under advanced server settings:

(the image is from our IT department's setup guide for Thunderbird)

I have searched for similar settings in Vivaldi, but couldn't find any. Is there any way to specify the IMAP server directory?