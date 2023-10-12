... and it turns out the trick is to give one of the set elements an id, I picked the one for the green light to come on and called it go; then begin="0s;go.begin+6s" makes it repeat and the others can be given begin="go.begin+2s" and similar for 4s, to make working traffic lights:
<?xml version="1.0" standalone="no"?>
<!DOCTYPE svg PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD SVG 1.1//EN"
"http://www.w3.org/Graphics/SVG/1.1/DTD/svg11.dtd">
<svg height="10em" class="etartsulli"
viewBox="0 0 30 100" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
<g stroke="none" visibility="hidden">
<circle cx="15" cy="19" r="12" fill="green">
<set attributeName="visibility" attributeType="CSS" to="visible" id="go"
begin="0s;go.begin+6s" dur="2s" fill="remove" />
</circle>
<circle cx="15" cy="50" r="12" fill="orange">
<set attributeName="visibility" attributeType="CSS" to="visible"
begin="go.begin+2s" dur="2s" fill="remove" />
</circle>
<circle cx="15" cy="81" r="12" fill="red">
<set attributeName="visibility" attributeType="CSS" to="visible"
begin="go.begin+4s" dur="2s" fill="remove" />
</circle>
</g>
</svg>
So all just my failure to make sense of the SVG spec - problem solved ;^>