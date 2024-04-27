@Zalex108 said:

You may receive more comments adding some Screenshots to explain your point.

I don't want it to sound like I'm complaining about Vivaldi's current design but I'll provide a couple of the things I have in mind when I say "Features being added to spaces that weren't thought for it" or "Many features in the same visual section"

I know there are ways to customize and "change" many of these examples, I'm just throwing in some examples



Vivaldi's tab management is magestic, the way tabs and tab stacks (in the their different design options) are designed is great, so when I see the sync and trash icons just "floating there" and the Workspaces feature being included as just a dropdown list when it has many more possibilities I am slightly underwhelmed, especially since I really use them and would love to customize them more. It feels like they did it the "easy to code" way.



The sidebar is another one of Vivaldi's masterpieces that I feel could also get a little bit more of love. It's been all these years with the same "list of icons". I'm aware we can now both personalize the sidebar and add an icon pack, but looking at how Edge and especially Opera are implementing sidebars I can't help but feel like it could do more, it feels like Opera (even if I don't particularly like their style) manages to get a bit more of hierarchy on theirs.



And the adress bar is another design element that slowly gets more icons added to it, with the feed reader, reading more, QR code, translator... some fields keep getting more features but they all come at the same visual level, again I sometimes lack a little bit of hierarchy.

I guess my only complaint here is: There are four bars to put information into by default (tabs, side, address and status) plus bookmarks if you turn it on, and sometimes I feel like the information / options they have are always at the same hierarchy level.

Those other Browsers you mention may not be known by some here.

I wasn't talking about any specific browser because I feel that comparing Vivaldi to those new-gen ai-powered ones like Sigma OS and Arc is unfair since they have clearly different objectives. But I do have them in mind along with Edge, Chrome, Firefox and especially Opera who manages to maintain a design language that's clearly recognizable despite the changes it receives through updates.