it's too tousle for me. simple is beautiful.
I hope it can be simpler, for example, the built-in game is why I have to do this.
There are also functions such as email, calendar, etc., which may be useless for most people. They are stuffed into the browser and may occupy resources. It is recommended that they can be implemented in the form of modules or plug-ins, and whoever uses them will install them.
In addition, it is recommended to add secure DNS functions
And the most important thing, China can't sync
DoctorG
@xunizhuce Nothing you mentioned will change.
If you can not sync from China, the Great Firewall inspects and blocks your connections.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/802556
DoctorG
@xunizhuce said in it's too tousle for me. simple is beautiful.:
it is recommended to add secure DNS functions
Such special settings can be made in the OS network settings. Or in internal page
vivaldi:settings/securityfor Secure DNS.
DoctorG
@xunizhuce Had you logged in at blogs.vivaldi.net and checked for interesting blogs for many different interests?