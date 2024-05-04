Tabs on the side – share your experience
-
I love having my (way too many) open tabs on the side instead of the standard top position. But I feel like the vivaldi UI is not always perfect for this. i set up my vivaldi in the best way I could but I was wondering if some of you might have better configurations.
So, let’s share and exchange best practices and ideas for the tabs-on-the-side-configuration of vivaldi.
-
@arnoarni The window panel has more potential. Vertical layout must have a different logic compared to a regular tab bar. The going back and forth on where to put the "new tab" button is an obvious example. Having a vertical layout also allows for much more flexibility in UI design because of the larger space. It should be more than just a tab bar. There's a lot that can be done to improve this experience.
I think the entire selling point of Arc is its pretty side bar and they are doing well.
-
I would prefer the vertical tab bar if I hadn't already reserved this place of honor for the sidebar (panel).
Even if the tab bar is opposite, the space in between is a bit too narrow for some websites. That's why I keep the tabs in the horizontal bar.