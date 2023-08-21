In the end, it boils down to what we agree on, then this becomes the accepted symbol. If we agree a floppy disk is a perfectly good symbol representing save/load it doesn't matter if people know what it's actually meant to symbolize historically.

Like someone said: "There's nothing intuitive about computer interfaces" - it all has to be learned.

For instance the "three dots" or "hamburger" menu:



Most anyone under the age of 40 at least knows that this means "menu".

Many older users have no idea at all there's even a menu there.

But who decided this was the most "logical" way to represent it? We all just have to learn that's what it means.

Another example is the "Menu button" in Vivaldi. By default, this is just the logo - there's no indication there's a menu there and no helpful "Click here for menu" popup. People used to computer interfaces knows that usually that's the first place to look because that's where it's been for a lot of other programs. Or just try pressing the Alt key, which again is the agreed-upon way to focus a dropdown-menu and has been for several decades.

Recently of course, other browsers have started using a "three-dot/hamburger" menu button on the right of the address bar. Users coming to Vivaldi from these browser risk not understanding there even is a menu in Vivaldi. Unless they accidentally hit the Alt key or have the understanding of interfaces to at least try clicking the icon.