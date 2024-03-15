I'm hoping to create a unique desktop experience by combining a slideshow wallpaper with my Vivaldi bookmarks. Ideally, I'd like the wallpaper to cycle through images (specifically looking for 500px support) while also displaying my bookmarks on top for easy access.

I'm wondering if anyone has experience achieving this setup or can point me in the right direction. Here's what I'm looking for: Slideshow Functionality: A way to automatically cycle through background images, ideally with support for high-resolution pictures from 500px. Vivaldi Bookmark Integration: The ability to display my Vivaldi bookmarks directly on the wallpaper, maintaining easy access and visibility. Custom scripting: If there are scripting options within Vivaldi or other tools to achieve this. Third-party applications: Recommendations for software that can combine slideshows and bookmark overlays. Any insights, suggestions, or existing solutions you've come across would be greatly appreciated!