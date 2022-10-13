AI art generations
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Artificial Intelligence art generators have become popular recently.
What do you think of them and have you tried creating something yourself?
If you have, share your artwork here and include which AI art generator you used.
I've tried my hand at Midjourney, but have learned that creating something good isn't as easy as I first thought.
I must say that I love it. I make images with Midjourney almost daily and I am trying to learn as much about it as I can, both for work and because it's fun. Here's an image of Gandalf that I made.
@fdesign That's awesome!
I guess since it's based on images of "Gandalf" from huge image datasets it looks very much like Ian McKellen, which by now is how most of us imagine him anyway
isak Vivaldi Team
Here is one of my Steampunk Santa Claus
Create the new dish.
Midjourney: Spanish-style cuisine with chives, liver, green peppers and japanese tiger prawn.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
These look amazing!
@shifte At a quick glance could be fooled to think that these are photos.
@Catweazle I'll have to check these other services out.
@jane-n , ArtBreeder is fine, it's not text to image, but an AI image merge system to create new ones. Free to use but limited up and download of images (use screenshot ), but there are a lot of basic images you can use.
This I made a Year ago
Another very good AI Text to Image and like Craiyon free to use, no account needed https://deepai.org/machine-learning-model/text2img
Another free one https://www.wombo.art/create
This AI create cuotes with image https://inspirobot.me
Freepik: Mascot of Vivaldi browser
Unexpected, Great! Cool hat!
The Glif extension is nice to redesign images in the web with AI
barbudo2005
uBlockOrigin & uBlacklist Huge AI Blocklist:
"A huge blocklist of sites (~850) that contain AI generated content, for the purposes of cleaning image search engines (Google Search, DuckDuckGo, and Bing) with uBlock Origin or uBlacklist."