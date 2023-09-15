@galprop08 Reading through your initial post. As you play the game more and more the hardness of the levels shifts.
Level
Rating
Notes
Start
Hard
Might look easy, but it’s hard to hit all the bullets and get max points.
Platform
Medium
Not too many points to lose here, except for the fact that you gotta hit the projectiles of the massive flyer (boss?).
Tunnel
Easy
Sit back and relax on autopilot, you have deserved it.
Jump&Run
Medium
Once you figure it out it’s relatively easy, but mistakes can happen and destroy your run. Don’t kill any enemies, as usual.
End
Hard
This is where the nerves come in when you had a good run so far, getting a good amount of points from the boss flyers is crucial and then keep your cool.