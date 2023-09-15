L

@galprop08 Reading through your initial post. As you play the game more and more the hardness of the levels shifts.

Level Rating Notes Start Hard Might look easy, but it’s hard to hit all the bullets and get max points. Platform Medium Not too many points to lose here, except for the fact that you gotta hit the projectiles of the massive flyer (boss?). Tunnel Easy Sit back and relax on autopilot, you have deserved it. Jump&Run Medium Once you figure it out it’s relatively easy, but mistakes can happen and destroy your run. Don’t kill any enemies, as usual. End Hard This is where the nerves come in when you had a good run so far, getting a good amount of points from the boss flyers is crucial and then keep your cool.