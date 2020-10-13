The new game available on latest snapshot @ vivaldi://game

So, what is everyone’s high score and how long before you disable the soundtrack?

Things I found out so far: Shooting stuff pays off, you sometimes get another life. Decelerating to the edge of the screen is not a viable tactic, for the flying shooters can come from behind.

Whats the goal of the game, I’ve been asking myself, do we get to free royalty at the end or is it just one mad lad’s road of destruction to nowhere?