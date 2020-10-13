Vivaldia
-
The new game available on latest snapshot @
vivaldi://game
So, what is everyone’s high score and how long before you disable the soundtrack?
Things I found out so far: Shooting stuff pays off, you sometimes get another life. Decelerating to the edge of the screen is not a viable tactic, for the flying shooters can come from behind.
Whats the goal of the game, I’ve been asking myself, do we get to free royalty at the end or is it just one mad lad’s road of destruction to nowhere?
-
I am still on older Snapshot, so can't play it
-
@luetage , I keep the soundtrack on. I will leave it to you to find out how far it goes. I have had a lot more time to practice.
-
Officially the game has not been launched, so the story and more details have yet to be reveled.
-
@luetage Any Link i can klick to find it?
Searche engine Vivaldia gives me Vivaldi. Nice Music, but not the target. ^^
-
A Former User
So, what is everyone’s high score
650… not much, but thanks to the time I spent practising I’ve raised my Dino hi-score today
and how long before you disable the soundtrack?
Actually, I even just opened it several times today & kept it playing in a background tab… (not the case for the sound effects, I keep them on only for the ‘splash screen’)
-
@jon Sounds like you are hooked. What’s your score? ^^
-
@Ice007 You need to run latest snapshot Vivaldi 3.4.2066.64. Then the game is available when clicking the button on right bottom of your speed dial page, or by visiting link provided in OP.
-
@luetage I dont use snapshots. If Vivaldi says "do it" i do it.
Can´t you post a link? That would be nice!
-
@luetage , I am. I have been working closely with the team and I have played multiple versions of the game as it has progressed and improved. I have also finished the game.
I do not want to give you my score as part of the fun with the game is the discovery. Enjoy!
-
-
Don't know if my score is 845 or 395...
Soundtrack enabled!
-
@Ornorm , your latest score is 845. The old highscore is 395. Congratulations!
For me the soundtrack makes a massive difference.
-
I got 4395 but didn't reach the end.
The real challenge of the game is to not think about how itchy your nose has become. One scratch will kill you.
-
Just love the way this guy is dancing!
-
@ugly , well done! You have made some serious progress already.
-
I got to the first flying "boss" and died on 1655 points. So hard to keep avoiding the obstacles and at the same time trying to get that guy. Not even sure you're supposed to take it out...
And it turns out that using local file overrides on
vivaldi://URLs is not easily done... probably a good thing I guess? :smiling_face_with_open_mouth_closed_eyes:
-
@Pathduck , there is a trick to getting those bosses. I am sure you will figure it out. You have already made a lot of progress!
Hmm. Did not get that last line, but it sounds right.
-
-
Jon boogin' out to the tunes!