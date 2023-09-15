Today, before we share the game with the world, we are giving you a sneak peek of Vivaldia 2! The much-anticipated continuation of the Vivaldia game series. This time, the universe is bigger, the enemies are stronger, and our hero will have to go face-to-face with all new bosses to get to the end.

You can play the game by clicking this link: https://vivaldi.com/games/vivaldia2/

Please share your feedback with us below. What do you like/dislike? Which sections are too easy or too difficult? And any other commentary and questions.

If you find any bugs or glitches in the game, you can also report them on https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/.