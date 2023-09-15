We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldia 2
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Today, before we share the game with the world, we are giving you a sneak peek of Vivaldia 2! The much-anticipated continuation of the Vivaldia game series. This time, the universe is bigger, the enemies are stronger, and our hero will have to go face-to-face with all new bosses to get to the end.
You can play the game by clicking this link: https://vivaldi.com/games/vivaldia2/
Please share your feedback with us below. What do you like/dislike? Which sections are too easy or too difficult? And any other commentary and questions.
If you find any bugs or glitches in the game, you can also report them on https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/.
-
Super!!
-
looks nice, but I noticed it's no possible to fire and when you crawl.
Maybe 16:9 screen option would be nice to have.
-
Akbalder Ambassador
In france, with an azerty keyboard, we have to press ',' to shoot but the UI dispays 'M'.
-
Takaaki Translator
The game is fun, reminded me of the Mega Man X series that I played a lot when I was a child. It might be just me, but I easily start feeling dizzy when the camera shakes with some time lag though (perhaps it's some kind of motion sickness).
-
Nice CGAs style of this game... Do you know when will be available a new one?
-
jon Vivaldi Team
@GE45 , what do you mean? This is a new one. Have you finished it already?
-
@jon haha not yet, but at least for me I see it is more difficult than the Vivaldia 1, that's why i was wondering the period of time when you release new games Anyway, good job Vivaldi Team and thank you!
-
Vivaldia 1 was about our heroine safely commuting to work. Now she has a job to do.
-
MattSolo45
@jane-n Seriously, instead of focusing on improving the performance of the browser you are wasting time and resources on another game? Maybe you are right instead of making a browser make games because you won't make anything better out of a browser anyway....
-
Great game
-
@MattSolo45 Both Vivaldia games were made by a separate company called Porcelain Fortress. Neither diverted much of Vivaldi's developers' time, as a result.
They are definitely a passion project for @jon, but the same could be said for Vivaldi the browser itself. They are just a fun addition to the browser and nothing to get too upset about.
https://www.porcelainfortress.com/games#:~:text=Vivaldia is a,vivaldi.com/game
-
MattSolo45
@nomadic It is still a waste of resources for an unnecessary addition. It would have been better to hire an outside company to do optimization for the browser .
-
Maybe it’s only me, not that I need it, but the game is not loading for me. On iCab (WebKit) it’s loading fine. The support of WebGL is given in Vivaldi, so I don’t get it.
-
@Thot, it seems only you, the game load fine for me. Try in a guest profile.
-
@Catweazle said in Vivaldia 2:
Try in a guest profile
Nope—it’s the same.
-
@Thot It would be interesting to know why it only doesn't work for you.
-
@MattSolo45 while you're wasting OUR time by forcing us to read your blabbering, read the list of fixes the Vivaldi devs made in the meantime, released today at the same time of the game made by an external team
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/youtube-feed-detection-fix-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3134-3/
They are not wasting time, take it as an example to follow.
-
@iAN-CooG said in Vivaldia 2:
It would be interesting to know why it only doesn't work for you.
Later I will clean up my Profile, tonight or tomorrow, then I report. More I can’t do or investigate from my side.
-
Thot Translator
@Thot said in Vivaldia 2:
Later I will clean up my Profile, tonight or tomorrow, then I report.
@iAN-CooG No chance. Cleaned my profile. Vivaldia 2 is not loading. No Idea why it’s only with me. Anyway.
Edit: Loads very slow, but loads, somehow. In between I get this: