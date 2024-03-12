Hide or remove Vivaldia game
I want to hide, or even better, remove the Vivaldia banners and game from the 'No Internet' page (and any page). Is there a way to do this? I can only find a checkbox to remove it from the 'Speed Dial' page.
@thisbetheverse, you can only hide it, but it don't make a difference between hiding (desactivating) and removing, it's almost similar to the Chrome Dino game, the needed resources are irrelevant.
@Catweazle How do you hide it on the 'No Internet' page? I only see an option to hide on the 'Speed Dial' page.
For my purposes it's not similar to the Dino game in Chrome. There is a distracting and unprofessional looking animated banner that is displayed whether you want to play the game or not.
mib2berlin
@thisbetheverse
Hi, what do you meant with 'No Internet' page?
Settings, History pages?
Once disabled on the Speed Dial page I never saw it again.
Cheers, mib
There is an error page for no network, and yes it suggests playing Vivaldia while waiting for the network to come back up.
mib2berlin
@sgunhouse
Aha, I had to disable my network to see this, never saw it before.
How often does this ever happen?
@mib2berlin Here's a screenshot. When the device is disconnected this page is displayed:
How often does it happen to us? Maybe once a month here (if that). Not all places have internet as good as us though. Not that I really care what's on an error page unless it can help resolve the error.
@sgunhouse and @mib2berlin well, my use-case is different to yours. I often use mobile tethering for my job and often turn it on and off to save data charges. So, I am often disconnected and I want to remove this animation which is totally irrelevant to the error message.
mib2berlin
@thisbetheverse
You cant, the only way for a regular user is a feature request.
Maybe one with developer knowledge can manipulate the .gif is used and change it to a blank .gif.
You can ask in the modification section if a user can help.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/52/modifications
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin thanks for answering my question. I would be happy to change it myself if the Vivaldi project were fully open source. But, I think it's time for me to check out Brave or go back to Firefox. It's a pity. I was enjoying using Vivaldi and this new addition (it's only been there in the last week or so) seems so out of character for a browser that offers so much customizability in other areas.
Strange, I saw it over a month ago (though I don't think it was animated when I saw it).
As @mib2berlin cays, while Vivaldi isn't technically open source, they don't complain if you modify it. You're just not allowed to distribute modified xersions.
@sgunhouse, I may be a little off on the timing, you may be right, it could be over a month. But I think it is a recent addition. I read about the licensing and I realise the source code is available. However, I don't really want to spend the time modifying it if I can't make a pull request and get it integrated into the main source code. I would have to change every new release and that sounds like a big waste of time :D.
I already complained about it a few months ago, nothing happened since then - https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/92771/option-to-hide-the-vivaldia-banner.
Similar situation:
In a country you have 6 months of very high temperature weather and 6 months of very cold weather.
Some person go a to a garage and say:
Please uninstall the complete air conditioning system because I won't be using it for the next 6 months, and of course I don't want it to consume any of my car's power.
@kasnerz I complained about the Vivaldi game being included in the browser when it was first introduced. IMO no one needs this, and it is a complete waste of coding time to include it. Anyone can find Tetris, or whatever trivia suits their intellectual level, and add a game as a Web Panel.
It does not matter what I think. Someone in the Team decided to add it, and I do not have to use it even if I do lose my Internet connection. I have 101 other more useful things to do; or I can take a nap.
I also disagree with including a game in Vivaldi (and many people must feel the same about the email client).
The point is, given that it is and I have it disabled whether or not it uses PC resources?
@barbudo2005 said in Hide or remove Vivaldia game:
The point is, given that it is and I have it disabled whether or not it uses PC resources?
The point is that it uses precious developer resources. Obviously, if you do not play the game, and hide it from Speed Dial, it only wastes time on the forum discussing it.
People clearly do need the email client, though some users do not. You're comparing a grape to a whole shipload of fresh fruit.
Clearly I am not comparing a game with a productivity tool.
But for those users who don't use either of them and don't think they should be in a browser, they represent exactly the same thing:
1.- A waste of precious developer resources.
2.- A waste of time on the forum discussing it.