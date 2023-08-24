K

Thanks all for the responses! Great to see some tips that I have passed on. 😁

He was at the club yesterday and figured there's something off with his form, as he only starts hitting himself after a few ends or a break, if he makes a conscious effort to straighten up and posture correctly this seems to improve the hitting to an occasional skim of the arm guard rather than a full biceps smack!

I am trying to find one of the stretchy band things for him as a surprise present to practice with, at least that won't hurt (as much) if it does smack his arm!