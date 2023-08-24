@kellstout I did indoor archery for 4 years during high school with a recurve bow. Because when you are forced to do a sport after class, why not choose something interesting

Couldn't give any specific bow models because it was very much down to what bows the school had available. Used one of the standard basic wooden recurves for the first year and part of the second before getting to use one of those fancier metal ones.

The biggest thing that helped improve my precision was adding a clicker to my bow. Always had a bit of trouble getting a consistent amount of draw, but the clicker solved that. Just draw most of the way, line it up, draw the last little bit until it clicked, and release. Also switching to a finger tab with a little felt spacer helped improve my grip on the string.

Like this

As for string-slap, yeah, that is no fun. Hard to avoid it entirely as you can very easily mess up your form while practicing. I used a longer arm protector that went up past my elbow to help make those occurrences less painful.

Edit: Thought of another tip. Learning how to unstring and string the bow without one of those string helpers is very useful. Doing archery in a school setting meant we all had to share a few of those stringing helpers at the beginning and end of practice. Saved a lot of time by learning how to use my leg to do it.