Any archers using Vivaldi?
-
Hi Vivaldi community
I'm new to all this (at boyfriends insistence...) and he wondered if there were any fellow archers on the Vivaldi community and if so:
-
What bows do you use?
-
How long have you been shooting?
-
Have you got any tips?
He is forever hitting his arm just above the elbow and gets some horrific string-slap bruises!
-
-
chutchinson
@kellstout New-ish archer here!
I shoot recurve, I also occasionally suffer from string-slap there. See if he can adjust his grip or get a coach to help with his form, that might be all he needs.
-
@kellstout I did indoor archery for 4 years during high school with a recurve bow. Because when you are forced to do a sport after class, why not choose something interesting
Couldn't give any specific bow models because it was very much down to what bows the school had available. Used one of the standard basic wooden recurves for the first year and part of the second before getting to use one of those fancier metal ones.
The biggest thing that helped improve my precision was adding a clicker to my bow. Always had a bit of trouble getting a consistent amount of draw, but the clicker solved that. Just draw most of the way, line it up, draw the last little bit until it clicked, and release. Also switching to a finger tab with a little felt spacer helped improve my grip on the string.
Like this
As for string-slap, yeah, that is no fun. Hard to avoid it entirely as you can very easily mess up your form while practicing. I used a longer arm protector that went up past my elbow to help make those occurrences less painful.
Edit: Thought of another tip. Learning how to unstring and string the bow without one of those string helpers is very useful. Doing archery in a school setting meant we all had to share a few of those stringing helpers at the beginning and end of practice. Saved a lot of time by learning how to use my leg to do it.
-
My teen-years sports were archery (with a recurve), fencing and track (sprints and hurdles). Manually (levering over the leg) was literally the only way I ever strung a bow. I was competitive in all, but not a standout in any but track. I haven't done any of these since my teens. But there is an easy way to learn to keep the string from hitting one's arm.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2E_3ypllopU
I used the old hard-leather 3-finger archery glove to preserve my fingers, plus an arm guard. I actually don't even remember hitting the arm guard with my string after I learned how to position my wrist and elbow. It doesn't feel natural at first, but one soon grows into it.
-
given everyone else here has been professional & dignified, i shall entirely refrain from being so gauche as to post the predictable
btw. thus
nobodyshall hear it from me.
-
@ybjrepnfr I was tempted, but figured I didn't have enough Linux cred to pull it off...
-
@nomadic Nor do I, but I do run a flavor of ArchLinux.
-
-
edwardp Ambassador
@kellstout Welcome to Vivaldi!
-
@kellstout
I did archery in middle school.
He is forever hitting his arm just above the elbow and gets some horrific string-slap bruises!
If all else fails, try changing the clicker position.
-
@shifte We didn't have fancy bows like that when I was in middle school. They hadn't been invented.
-
@shifte Our archery club, 1967. For some reason they didn't include a pic of the boys.
-
@Ayespy Fencing was co-ed
-
@Ayespy Wow, very different indeed. Guessing no stabilizers or even sights? Did you at least have the little peg style sights are were you just sighting down the arrow?
These are what our bows looked like. The wood one in the back and the metal in front.
Not me in the picture and no they wouldn't let us rock climb in-between shooting (at least not above the yellow line)
-
-
@nomadic Just sighting down the arrow. I was (still am) a pinpoint marksman with a rifle. Not so reliable with a bow.
-
chutchinson
@Ayespy Kudos to you for the vintage archery photo!
@kellstout I have a stash of Arnica cream for times when I do string slap, apparently it helps with the bruising, might be useful as he refines his technique.
-
Thanks all for the responses! Great to see some tips that I have passed on.
He was at the club yesterday and figured there's something off with his form, as he only starts hitting himself after a few ends or a break, if he makes a conscious effort to straighten up and posture correctly this seems to improve the hitting to an occasional skim of the arm guard rather than a full biceps smack!
I am trying to find one of the stretchy band things for him as a surprise present to practice with, at least that won't hurt (as much) if it does smack his arm!
-
I actually started archery a few months ago, I use a recurve bow because it's a great option for beginners like me. It's not too complicated and offers a nice balance between power and accuracy. I've been shooting for about three months now, and I've been loving it so far! It's such a satisfying feeling when you hit the target dead center. When it comes to avoiding string slap, one thing that helped me was making sure to keep my arm fully extended and relaxed. Also, wearing an arm guard is a total game-changer. It provides that extra layer of protection and helps prevent those painful bruises.