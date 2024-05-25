Formula 1
-
Does anyone else here like Formula 1?
I'm excited for Monaco this weekend.
-
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@RiveDroite
I'm not a big fan of it, but I think it's nice that you're asking about it here.
Can only liven up this beautiful Vivaldi forum.
It very much deserves it!
-
I prefer MotoGP but sometimes I watch F1.
Lastest F1 race was boring for me but previous was much better.
Monaco is usually nice, leaving crashes aside.
-
@Zalex108 I prefer WEC ie Le Mans
-
@RiveDroite said in Formula 1:
@Zalex108 I prefer WEC ie Le Mans
I've seen some laps but not a whole race.
I'll check for a while more.
-
greybeard Ambassador
I have been a fan for many years but am gettting away for it as the new owners seem to be going all Hollywood and less racing.
But I'll also say that for Monaco, I will put my Sunday on hold for that race. It is in my opinion the crown jewel of F1.
As mentioned above SEC is now becoming a favourite of and LeMans is the crown jewel of SEC. I am lucky I can watch the whole 24 hrs although there is little other coverage of SEC events in Canada.
-
@greybeard I agree that F1 nowadays isn't the same at all. It's so much about celebrity.
I'm also in Canada.
-
Wow!
-
TheofanousGiannis
Once upon a time, I was a big fan of Mario Andretti. Perhaps not many of you have heard of him.
-
I like it but haven't watched any races this season yet.
So happy for Leclerc finally winning his home race!
-
Leclerc is my favourite, I'm so happy he won today!
-
@RiveDroite I drove that circuit once. Without even knowing it. It's the main streets of Monacco.
-
@jpaulbiss yes... I've walked most of it lol
-
greybeard Ambassador
@jpaulbiss
Yeah, me too (1985).
-
greybeard Ambassador
Are you interested in mooring your yacht there for next year's race. This chap gives you the fees for this year's event.
About 11 minutes in.
-
@greybeard the mooring costs are outrageous... But not really a surprise.
-
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@greybeard said in Formula 1:
Are you interested in mooring your yacht there for next year's race.
Oh, brilliant idea!
Would you @RiveDroite than also be prepared to give up discounted standing room for members of the Vivaldi Community?
For the 'Ambassadors', please, the sun loungers on the sun deck free of charge, like the champagne in streams.
Because we are already rich and beautiful anyway.
One of the prerequisites for the Ambassador.
Didn't you @RiveDroite just have a recent photo of your yacht on your big profile picture the other day?
Can't she even dive?
-
@TheofanousGiannis Mario won the Indianapolis 500 in 1969 and ran the race 29 times in all. I think everyone in the US who was alive during the 60's knows who he is.