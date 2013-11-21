Chess, Is it a sport or not?
Chess-fever has hit Norway as our own Magnus Carlsen is currently whooping ass in India. So the question is... Is it a sport? I think it's about as amusing to watch or play chess as to mow the lawn.. and I'm allergic to grass. What do you think? If it's a sport is Ludo also sport? :whistle:
other Vivaldi Team
Ofcourse it's a sport. It is a highly evolved game of tactics and skill and cannot even be compared to Ludo. I guess you have to have a understanding of the rules and play. And preferrably a side to root for. Then it is as good as spectator sport as football or fencing.
Hey I root for Magnus, but.. .. I'm not gonna tattoo his name on my shoulder.. He is just sitting there moving small objects around on a flat thing :dry:
other Vivaldi Team
your question was if chess was a sport. Yes it is a sport; http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sport
"Sport (or sports) is all forms of usually competitive physical activity "
Does it qualify as "physical" ?
@Olafur Arnason:
"Sport (or sports) is all forms of usually competitive physical activity "
Does it qualify as "physical" ?
The chess pieces are not being moved by telekinesis.
Scroll down on the Wikipedia page that you guys are quoting and read the Etymology section, and there you will find peace of mind.
@Debbie Spackman:
The chess pieces are not being moved by telekinesis.
That would actually make Chess a bit interesting at least
Ludo may not be a sport, but it can be a science. On the IBM 1620 I used at university, I once had to wait three hours because Ofstad was running a Ludo simulation as part of his game theory research.
I still do not know whether Ludo is an unfair or a futile game (tertium non datur), but I suppose Ofstad came to a conclusion. Chess is suspected of being unfair, but a non-losing algorithm has not yet been found.
QuHno Translator
Yes, chess is a sport - somehow. If you are not physically fit you have little chances to keep your concentration up during a tournament.
BTW: When did the last grandmaster of chess win against the latest top-notch computer?
I wonder when they will manage to do that with Go.
… but it is still fascinating to see how long it took to beat the wetware with hard- and software.
When playing chess on 'Schacharena.de' never seen any grasshopper. Merry Christmas to you.
Chess is a sport, but it's not physical exercise.
WWF, however, is not a sport! That's pure showmanship! :p
After engaging in the strenuous sport of Thinking for 2 seconds, I came up with my reply that NO, Chess is NOT a sport.
Heck, I don't even consider Golf a sport.
Being a chess player myself I can't tell for sure. But for what it's worth I don't know if (for instance) F1 is sport — for me it's just as spectacular as chess is for olli (and not exactly purely physical).
… if (for instance) F1 is sport — for me it's just as spectacular as chess is for olli (and not exactly purely physical).
Oh - if you're not mistaken there!
F1 is physically an extreme sport! There are forces acting on the body, which a normal person can not withstand without being trained very well. Only comparable to what a jet pilot has to withstand.
-
Sure. What I was trying to say is that F1 is much more of a mental rather than physical activity (attention, reaction etc). Or at least the physical part is not equally remarkable and not what makes F1 exciting for those who like it.
I have been playing chess for more than 50 years and I still find it great. Playing on www.schacharena.de It is a sitting sport for sure.
Sure. What I was trying to say is that F1 is much more of a mental rather than physical activity (attention, reaction etc). Or at least the physical part is not equally remarkable and not what makes F1 exciting for those who like it.
I beg to differ. Did you ever see Ayrton Senna's physical training schedule? It included as much running as the Brazilian top football teams.
Or have you ever tried to drive really fast on a winding road? G-forces are quite physical, and with the heavy helmet F1-drivers need really tough neck muscles.
On the other hand, the vikings regarded on-the-spot poem making as the highest ranking sport, and poetry was one of the competitions in the anient Greek Olympic games. Sport as a purely physical activity is a modern concept.
-
adejonatan
Sport , I think Sports is not all about strength, but intelegency :lol:
this. it's not an athletic sport, but sport nonetheless.
As long as it's done competitively, it's a sport