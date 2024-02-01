Do you like play Disc Golf? For me is very new sport in Argentina. I know in Europe where Vivaldi Team work have a lot place to practice this amazing Sport. Soon here in Cordoba, Argentina will make one Tournament, this will be my first experience!

I hope meet friends in this community like the sport like me! One day we can play when come to Argentina when in Nordic Region are cool coming down to ower summer to play with me.

In the next post I will send more pictures!

See you soon!

Angel from Argentlna!

Amateur Discgolfer