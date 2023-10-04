O

How I bemoaned the demise of Opera Mail! :crying: But there was hope: Vivaldi Mail beta was shaping up! I used it in many Snapshots, and finally in the Stable. I've come to rely on it:

I'm an old-fashioned guy. I appreciate email providers, but I want my emails stored on my machine. Since I've never lost an email in Vivaldi Mail, I have a sense of security I'd feared I'd lost...

(When I moved to macOS Catalina, I finally started using Mac's Mail. It's not terrible; but it ain't Vivaldi Mail — or Opera Mail — and I still remember the gawd-awful mess importing mails made! I use it -primarily- as a check on my Vivaldi Mail installs.)

Keeping Vivaldi Mail in a separate profile makes the most sense, to me. (Something that the old Presto Opera didn't allow...) But I've become as comfortable with it as I'd been with Opera Mail.

Thanks, Team Vivaldi!