@WolvenSpectre said in Manifest v3 update: Vivaldi is future-proofed with its built-in functionality:

Colour me Skeptical. Skeptical and Disappointed.

Yep. Same here. Though I'm not that surprised.

"we plan to include more features to our tracker and ad blocker"

Let's be honest here. Vivaldi ad blocker will NEVER be even close to what the best of ad blocking world has to offer, uBlock Origin. Many people don't even understand what uBO can do, aside from using filter lists. Vivaldi team is too small and too busy to develop a similar solution, they have so much on their hands already (and doing even that poorly, constantly creating many new features that are buggy/unfinished/underdeveloped), trying to fix endless bugs, and wasting valuable time with the email client (this was a big mistake.. have been reading the changelogs of new versions, it looks like 30-40% of time is still wasted on that feature alone... I bet that there isn't even that many people using it... I remember it in "good-old" Opera days, it was too buggy so I didn't use it back then either, and I suspect that the situation is the same with Vivaldi mail too... and why would most people use it? most people are fine using online/web gmail, and then there's a better client, Thunderbird, to those who don't like web clients). uBO developer gorhill has probably spent millions of hours to hone his ad blocker, and to even think that Vivaldi team would (or even want to) reach even close to that level, is just stupid. Vivaldi should have tried to employ gorhill to make Vivaldi ad blocker, or at least collaborate somehow.

There's only few options here for me, and I reckon for many people (some of them will only realize this after they see what it means when manifest v3 ad blocking starts):

Vivaldi actually manages to enhance their ad blocking so that browsing the internet could be done with Vivaldi browser without succumbing to watch cancerous ads (and other bs) everywhere. I quickly made a test; used youtube without uBO (or anything else), watched a single video there and within 5 minutes, I was "served" 4, that's FOUR, advertisements! Vivaldi is NOT going to block these, mark my words. Move to Firefox. Goodbye Vivaldi. Gonna miss many things, but what can you do? Browsing internet with ads is even worse than using Firefox, though which nowadays is a very pale version of what it used to be, and going downhill constantly. Stop browsing internet. As in: do only absolutely necessary things, like banking stuff, communicating with government officials, and such things, nothing else.

I'm so increasingly fed up with everything that I'm battling between options 2 and 3.