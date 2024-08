Problem

We can choose our "default" fonts at Settings > Webpages > Fonts

If a webpage adds css (like this forum does):

font-family: Menlo,Monaco,Consolas,"Courier New",monospace;

Then we never see our "default" font if another specified one is present, as the fallback "monospace" is at the very end of the font stack.

From this given example: My "default" font for the fallback monospace is Cascadia Code, but because Consolas is in the font stack, the page is rendered using Consolas instead of my choice.

My Request

Give us an option to Force default fonts for each of the fallback families. When enabled:

Any CSS rule that contains a known fallback font reference, like the one above, would be re-written to just contain that fallback:

font-family: monospace;

This way users will actually be able to see the font they've picked, and no web designer can specify otherwise.

Why

Current methods for forcing fonts require us to add user styles via extensions or scripts, and these are bad because:

You need extensions or scripts

You can't easily differentiate between fallback font families - it's an all or nothing fix

You would break icon fonts

Implementing this request would be good for a number of reasons:

No need for an extension or to maintain a script

If a user has set a font (e.g. for accessibility) for each fallback family, they will always see it

This won't impact "icon" fonts, which often just have the one font being referenced in the font stack

Having the option exist per family would give more granularity for each fallback family as to whether they want to let the designer of a website choose, or if they want to choose

