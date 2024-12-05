So, to clarify - if I go to say DDG and search for "cars oslo" I get sponsored results, they lead to a link like this:

https://duckduckgo.com/y.js?ad_domain=kayak.com&ad_provider=bingv7aa&ad_type=txad&click_metadata=<lots and lots more stuff>

This link gives a redirect to:

https://www.bing.com/aclick?ld=<loooooong code>

Which again redirects to the actual kayak.com site.

So in this case would the "landing page" be DDG or Bing?

Similarly, if I go to Bing, and click on an ad, it links to:

https://www.bing.com/aclick?ld=e8b...<long code>

This sends me, after a JS redirect to:

https://www.avis.no/?cid=pp_site-MICROSOFT_camp-348750705_adgroup-1361195525276188_target-kwd-85074801132628:loc-139_creative-_device-c_feed-&gclid=f96<...>

Would in this case the landing page be avis.no and in that case the adblocker be disabled on AVIS?

Bing also appears to no longer be a "partner" (at least here) so the adblocker is by default enabled on Bing. If I disable it then Bing's sponsored ads show as links to for instance: https://www.pnstmxgapyotm.com/grlvgjwgrinihh

This is actually not a valid domain. It's just there to hide the actual url of site it redirects to when clicked.

Argh, this just reminded me what a horrible, horrible search engine Bing is, I don't know how people can even stand using it.