@mcastel, sorry for this, but organized crime isn't exclusive of italian Mafia, indesirable in any country, it only seemed to me as a most accurate metaphore in an alliance, which need participation of the users, consumer organizations and legislators, maybe also indie browsers like Vivaldi and others which are against this practices, but not companies involved that on both sides use the same or similar practices against users and not in their defense.

It is not in the first line of interest that Windows supports Chrome, Chrome is already by far the most used browser with more than 70% of the market and Google is the search engine so present that Google is already used as a synonym for searches on the web.

For Google it is just an opportunity to combat a competitor, one more step to finish dominating the market, which in any case I do not believe will have a beneficial result for the user.

(Thoughts and ramblings of an old user, no point)