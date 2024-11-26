Browser Choice Alliance
Vivaldi joins other browsers in forming the Browser Choice Alliance to campaign against Microsoft preferencing its Edge browser on Windows.
Perfect
mcastel Supporters
Thanks for this interesting post, Bruce!
I find extremely annoying - irritating, to be true - the fact that, notwithstanding I choose Vivaldi on my Windows laptop, every news I click upon on the feed in the left panel (Win+W), it opens with Edge. The boys at Microsoft missed out completely the meaning of "default browser", or better say, they simply do not respect my choice.
mathieulefrancois Soprano Patron Ambassador
Thank you for this great post.
My dear friends! My favorite browser! I read this post with surprise. Apparently, you're planning to fight against Microsoft.
That's amazing, considering Edge only has a 14% market share. Compare that to Chrome's 66%.
Gentlemen, you're targeting the wrong company!
You should join the lawsuit against Google, where they're planning to force them to sell Chrome. That's where you could really increase your user base.
Microsoft is definitely not the target!
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@mcastel Use the open source software OFGB and activate all the desired checkboxes there:
https://github.com/xM4ddy/OFGB
You can also uninstall the Edge browser from Windows 11 24H2 (only in Europe).
@aplan Hi! Edge might only have 14% market share, but it's the gatekeeper to the web (and therefore downloading alternative browsers) on Windows machines, which is more than 70% of desktop computers.
@brucelawson, it's nice an alliamce against M$, but strange the partners of this alliance. Precisely with Google which is even worst in questions of market practices.
Someone tried to desinstall Chrome and Google services from an Android phone? I can't, I can use other as default but these Google thingies in the phone are not possible to delete.
@Catweazle HI! All the member organisations of the alliance are subject to the same tactics from Microsoft to dissuade people from downloading or keeping their browsers on Windows.
uberprutser
A some point, Microsoft realized it could make a lot of money by collecting as much data as it possible could. In other words, they tied to be more like Google. And therefore, from a privacy view point, the best Windows version is probably XP
Having said that; I do like version 10/11, but I hate having to jump through hoops trying to avoid using an MS account. Disabling all the unnecessary telemetry is also a chore. And I really HATE not being able to just remove EDGE from MY SYSTEM!!!
fred8615 Supporters
@mcastel Search for MSEdgeRedirect. It'll solve all your problems, and more.
@brucelawson, yeah, but I'm waiting that MS because of this start an alliance similar with Google as object, with the same rights. I think it is a great idea this alliance, but with Google in it it seems to me like an alliance with the Cosa Nostra against the Sicilian Mafia .
mcastel Supporters
@Catweazle I'm sorry that Italy, my wonderful country, enters in this conversation for mafia but, ok, I can't deny that mafia and "Cosa nostra" have started from Italy...
@mcastel, sorry for this, but organized crime isn't exclusive of italian Mafia, indesirable in any country, it only seemed to me as a most accurate metaphore in an alliance, which need participation of the users, consumer organizations and legislators, maybe also indie browsers like Vivaldi and others which are against this practices, but not companies involved that on both sides use the same or similar practices against users and not in their defense.
It is not in the first line of interest that Windows supports Chrome, Chrome is already by far the most used browser with more than 70% of the market and Google is the search engine so present that Google is already used as a synonym for searches on the web.
For Google it is just an opportunity to combat a competitor, one more step to finish dominating the market, which in any case I do not believe will have a beneficial result for the user.
(Thoughts and ramblings of an old user, no point)
fred8615 Supporters
Google is not pushing popups in Android to scare people to use Chrome.
You can disable it and no app will open it and you will forget it even exists.
They don't reset the default browser.
They don't do all that because they are nice, they don't do these because they are afraid to do them.
Microsoft does them because they think they can get away with it because of Edge's low market share.
Vivaldi did the right thing joining this alliance.
Literally Microsoft defames Vivaldi in their OS and encourages people to stop using it like it is some kind of malware.
Having Chrome in this alliance makes the alliance stronger and I hope soon Firefox and Brave to also join.
@electryon, look in your Android Phone theapps from Google which are active in bckground, even if you use alternatives, and which you can't desinstalar except rooting the phone with all its risk.
Google is far from beeing a nice guy.
You are talking about Google services, these are running in background and can't be disabled. Like Google Play services.
These are not used only by Google apps.
When you disable Chrome nothing related to Chrome runs in background. Nothing.
What are we talking about? Nobody said Google is a nice guy, but you can't even disable Edge in Windows and on top of that they bully people to use Edge or else you are not secure, non tech savvy people may believe Vivaldi is a malware!
This Browser alliance rightfully exists and it should push DOJ to force Microsoft to do what EU has forced them to do.
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
So to say: Never ever use the „Standard-Browser“ coming on every OS!
oudstand Supporters
It's possible, but you've to do some work: https://www.xda-developers.com/uninstall-carrier-oem-bloatware-without-root-access/