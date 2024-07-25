5 Ways your browser can match your style
-
Team_Vivaldi Vivaldi Team
Customizing your browser setup brings real benefits that improve your browsing experience. Check out these 5 standout Vivaldi setups from a Rate my Setup thread with the Vivaldi Team on Reddit.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
when we talk about When less is more then please sqash the bug, where hidden extensions are shown
-
shaedrashiro
Why do I think Android users are forgotten?
-
grgosilovic
Rate mine:
https://freeimage.host/i/dzIM7lS
-
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@grgosilovic Are you missing Windows XP?
-