#3 Evan Prodromou (Social Web Foundation) – For a Better Web
brucelawson Vivaldi Team
In this podcast series, I interview people from across different communities and industries who, in their own way, are fighting for a better web. The guest for this episode is Evan Prodromou, Research Director of the newly-launched Social Web Foundation. We discuss interconnected social networks and ActivityPub, the open standard that Evan co-authored […]
