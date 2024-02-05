AI is here to stay, there is no doubt about this. I see the problem not in AI as such, but in large corporations that use it as a welcome tool to dig user data, apart from the inappropriate use by many users, relying on the responses of ChatBots, without taking into account that the vast majority of them receive their information, not in real time from the web, but from a database of previous queries and basic answers, often very outdated (that of ChatGPT from 2021). This means that, if it does not find an answer to a query, it invents it, using data that may or may not be related.

AI can be a very powerful and usefull tool, but among the already more than 5800 existing AI apps, you have to choose carefully and not forgetting your own intelligence and common sense.