The great tracker blocker conundrum
-
jon Vivaldi Team
In the spirit of keeping Vivaldi free for all our users, we are trying out some changes to the way our tracker blocker works. These changes relate to ways in which our tracker blocker was affecting our partnership with search engines in unexpected ways.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
maximvasiljev
Thanks for the clarification!
-
I hate ads, tracking, profiling etc and I will keep blocking them forever.
-
@jon, I perfectly understand the problem with Vivaldi's current business model, I would even accept contextual ads in the links and search engines that Vivaldi includes as support.
But trackers are something else and it depends a lot on what data is tracked, it is useless if the Vivaldi supporters sell the data to the same data mogules as others who make a living from surveillance advertising and even traffic with our shoe numbers. This will make a tracking blocker redundant and useless.
It is only acceptable if this data is strictly anonymized for technical and statistical reasons.
Among others I use Startpage as second search and I know that it shows ads, but also leads muy searches using a proxy, so that it dont show relevant data to others, same as my primary search ANDI, even without ads, even more private as Startpage (they are working on a paid pro version with webclipper and enterprise functions for its incomming) but other affiliate links and searches don't.
Maybe the business model from Andi can be also be an alternative business model for Vivaldi, with a paid pro version with specific collaboration and other usefull functions for companies, instead of affiliate links. which tracks the user and make questionable the Vivaldi privacy policy.
-
julien_picalausa Patron Vivaldi Team
@catweazle: Hey. I suggest you read the accompanying blog post linked at the end of this article. It goes much more in depth about what the technical details of which requests get allowed for ad attribution and why we believe that this should not meaningfully impact your privacy. Hopefully, it will alleviate your concerns.
-
Thank you for the explanation. The settings are hidden too deep. It's normally very hard to find them.
-
@julien_picalausa, calm, I do not lose confidence in Vivaldi, I have no problem with this or clicking on an affiliate ad, if I am interested. I only see the problem in affiliated links and search engines that continue to make money with logged user data. It is not a problem with Vivaldi, or contextual ads, but rather they are a problem which logs and sells data to third parties, apart from using it for their own business.
It is certainly a good way to block these practices and not the tracking as is, clicking in an ad. It's really the only way to do it, other than not including links that don't have this ethic.
At least if Vivaldi wants to continue with this system as a business model with affiliate links there is no other way arround.
-
Give me a paid option, I hate ads.
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
@cretec: by all means switch off anything you dont like and setup a donation if you prefer. That effectively provides exactly what you are asking for.
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
@stardust: no problem, if you prefer fund via donation, the option is there.
-
Could you opensource the scriptlets $attribute-ads/$ad-attribution-tracker/$ad-query-trigger being used? Just for full transparency.
/FanboyNZ / Adblock Community
-
@Ruarí said in The great tracker blocker conundrum:
@stardust: no problem, if you prefer fund via donation, the option is there.
I haven't donated but I like to contribute with bug reports and feature requests..