@jon, I perfectly understand the problem with Vivaldi's current business model, I would even accept contextual ads in the links and search engines that Vivaldi includes as support.

But trackers are something else and it depends a lot on what data is tracked, it is useless if the Vivaldi supporters sell the data to the same data mogules as others who make a living from surveillance advertising and even traffic with our shoe numbers. This will make a tracking blocker redundant and useless.

It is only acceptable if this data is strictly anonymized for technical and statistical reasons.

Among others I use Startpage as second search and I know that it shows ads, but also leads muy searches using a proxy, so that it dont show relevant data to others, same as my primary search ANDI, even without ads, even more private as Startpage (they are working on a paid pro version with webclipper and enterprise functions for its incomming) but other affiliate links and searches don't.

Maybe the business model from Andi can be also be an alternative business model for Vivaldi, with a paid pro version with specific collaboration and other usefull functions for companies, instead of affiliate links. which tracks the user and make questionable the Vivaldi privacy policy.