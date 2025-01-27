Ten years of making new friends by building a browser for you, not Big Tech
Team_Vivaldi Vivaldi Team
Monday January 27th marks the ten year anniversary of our first ever public technical preview. We set out to make a powerful browser for our friends. A decade later, we’ve grown from a desktop-only browser into a global, multi-platform tool, with millions of friends. Here’s to the journey so far, and to the next chapter of building a better web together.
Click here to see the full blog post
mathieulefrancois Soprano Patron Ambassador
Happy 10 year anniversary! (Wow time sure flies so quickly!)
I can't imagine not using Vivaldi and have met lots of great people along the way!
Here's to hopefully many more years!
I still remember trying Technical Preview. Its nostalgic .
jan.ripper
Happy anniversary! Unbelievable 10 years have passed already.
Linu74 Ambassador
Congratulation !!!
paolovece Supporters
Already ten years! Thank's a lot for your work and the beautiful browser.
ramdziana Translator
Happy anniversary, Vivaldi!
OrbitalMartian Ambassador
Happy 10 year anniversary!!! Here’s to another 10 and more.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
Happy Anniversary!
Wahoo, how time flies! Happy anniversary to the Vivaldi team!
Happy anniversary to you, dear Vivaldi team, and many thanks for your great work!
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
I used Vivaldi from 1.0 TP. But i do not remember when i registered as Gwen-Dragon so long ago.
Tsvetkov1964
At the same time, they spit in the face of ALL Russian users by removing Yandex from the list of pre-installed search engines (hello, free Internet, no censorship, hello, Vivaldi's principles!). Now, to make Yandex the default search engine, you have to do a tambourine dance.
My contempt, Mr. von Tetzchner and the Vivaldi team! Salute, hypocrites!
iqaluit Supporters
Happy 10 year anniversary! & Thank you!
zmeYpc Translator
Happy anniversary! The Bulgarian localisation will also be 10 years old on the same date.
Thanks to All!
And remember also...
From
To
He just got Younger!
Happy anniversary, I can barely believe the 9 Years I have passed with Vivaldi, where I enjoyed every day
ThePfromtheO Translator
Congratulations!
I'm a new user here at Vivaldi, and I trully appreciate your open-mindedness and other qualities, particularly your numerous features and commitment to privacy. I have mentioned this elsewhere too: you’re a GEM!
Hoping you'll continue to be so!
Erik🎜, the 🎝Phantom
ThePfromtheO Translator
ThePfromtheO Translator
@tsvetkov1964: Yes, you might be right, especially if you are a Russian (Many hate the Russians)
"Salute, hypocrites!"-> Not bad...