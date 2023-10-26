What is Direct Match?
-
Team_Vivaldi Vivaldi Team
Let’s find out how Direct Match, a new functionality, helps save time and reach the website of a familiar brand from any of our search fields.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
It does feel a little bit ... "Google-y", and I'm against this kind of thing as promotion of some services/sites over others is not net neutral.
But since I love ya, Vivaldi - and it's helping you survive - I'll let this one slide...
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@mossman Servers need to be paid