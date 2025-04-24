Official statement regarding the EU’s first DMA antitrust fines
jon Vivaldi Team
Yesterday, EU fined Apple and Meta–the first fines under DMA. The fines are small, and underlying bad behaviour continues.
io's choice screen not gonna come
MS-Edge windows crying in corner.
Social media is making us stupid more and more.
fines, especially against massive companies, are often even included in their estimated operational costs
if the fine doesn't happen it's a bonus, not the other way around
ThePfromtheO Translator
@zakius said in Official statement regarding the EU’s first DMA antitrust fines:
if the fine doesn't happen it's a bonus
Well pointed
Interesting, I remember the release from 2015 to today, and mostly nothing changed. The sad thing, WWW is not only apple, Google and Facebook. There so such more and everything, but no one notices because of the big tech.