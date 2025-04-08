#8 Miriam Suzanne (OddBird) – For a Better Web
-
brucelawson Vivaldi Team
Bruce chats with Miriam Suzanne, a CSS expert and independent contributor to the CSS Working Group, to talk about all things CSS. They geek out over the latest and greatest features like Cascade Layers, @Scope, Mixins, and Container Queries, exploring how these features impact web design.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
Thanks for this interview. The idea that individuals can contribute to the wider web is a very powerful message. I definitely understand the tech luddite angle, and I think that speaks to the power of collective technology like the web vs appified closed environments. If individuals can build something without needing corporate sponsorship or control (of course working with the individuals within these groups when possible), then that's the ideal way to coexist with technology.