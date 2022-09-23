Mv2 are bad and you can't deny that, they can't do basic things

even WE are less crippled, though still a bad joke when compared to Firefox extensions and everyone knows it

the only browser that has even more limited extensions capabilities than Mv2 is Safari and that shouldn't surprise anyone either

and sure, I know V is mostly focusing on "can we slash this on our checklist already?" and that's frustrating, but what else we have in the store? it's either Mozilla getting proper management or Vivaldi polishing things that desperately need attention for years, browsers are way too complex and these two are our only probable options, even if unlikely

and when it comes to content blocking in Chromium, the under the hood work is already done and open source, it just needs more configurability (which obviously can be a huge pain and resources drain and I am well aware of that) but at least the filtering engine is there and has all the required capabilities so there's much less work to do if someone decides to use it

so we have to show we expect configurability from... browser that promises it, it shouldn't be too much to ask when that's the whole point of V's existence, right?

I'm not holding my breath, I'm not keeping my hopes high, but if there's a chance let's show we need this

and Quantum is the only viable option for now, thanks to the hackability, but at some point it may lose that