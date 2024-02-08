Why Vivaldi is a must-have in every writer's toolbox
-
devina Vivaldi Team
The Vivaldi browser has put the joy back into writing. Find out how switching to Vivaldi from Chrome and Firefox has transformed my writing process.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
@devina Thank you for sharing your insights! You highlighted a lot of helpful features that Vivaldi offers, and I look forward to figuring out how best to sort the many, many tabs I have open at any given time.
Quick question: how is using the custom Search engines your mentioned in the blog post to navigate to a specific site different from simply bookmarking a site? Is it just that it takes up less room visually, or is there another benefit?
-
@alwrite Using custom search engines you can easily search for things.
Example, the image shows Oxford Dictionary with a keyword of
o. Devina can simply type in the address field:
o browser
and immediately end up at the correct page.
https://www.oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com/definition/english/browser
Or Wikipedia:
w browser
leads to
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Browser
Or just use the search field and select a custom engine from there. I find using the address field with a keyword is always quicker than the search field.
-
devina Vivaldi Team
@alwrite: Thank you! I can relate to your many Tabs conundrum 🫣 Sorting tabs can be just as time-consuming. Another cool feature is that I can rename the primary Tab on a two-level Tab Stack.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/tab-stacks/#Rename_Tab_Stacks
For your other question, as @pathduck mentioned, I find myself reaching for the search field to use the dictionaries rather than looking at a list of bookmarks. I guess it reduces the cognitive load for me because when I write I'm already in a specific frame of mind and looking at a long list of irrelevant text can be distracting.
-
joeduffus Ambassador
I'm a writer, too, and second everything you said about Vivaldi's tab mastery. I also like that new tabs opened from within a stack STAY in that stack, so the stacks are self-organizing.
-
-
devina Vivaldi Team
@alwrite: Ah, that dreaded rabbit hole. Story of our lives! ️️
-
@joeduffus: Hi Joe! Loved your article too! It motivated me to customize my browser in many ways. Any new features you've liked since then?
-
joeduffus Ambassador
-
marialeal Vivaldi Team
@joeduffus Ask, and you shall receive
-
Thanks for your excellent article! Being a writer myself, I'm an avid reader of other writer's experience using software for their work.
Speaking about this, you wrote "I usually need one tab for foundational insights, one to hold my draft, and a few more for fact-checking or referencing source links". From what you say, therefore, you usually write using an online service (since your writing software is inside a Vivaldi tab).
Could you detail better, if you don't mind? Google Docs, or Office Online maybe?
Thanks a lot in advance!
Marco
-
I rarely read this part of the forum, but I did read this article out of interest. And I was reminded of the timer function. I activated the clock ages ago, but never used it.
Since Vivaldi is always open anyway, I will use the timer function more and instead delete a small tool that I installed a long time ago.
so thank you for the hint
-
@derday: You're welcome! It's a really handy time management tool
-
devina Vivaldi Team
@mcastel: At work, we have our internal service which I could use to write. But any of those you've mentioned could work just as well
What other tools do you use?
-
@joeduffus: Thank you, Joe. There's also some buzz about some updates coming to Notes + Sync. Stay tuned for more
-