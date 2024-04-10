In your hands: From feedback to features
teamvivaldi
Your voice is the main ingredient to cooking a better browsing experience at Vivaldi. Find out why we eagerly look forward to hearing your voice loud and clear.
We appreciate that kind of commitment and respect from your loyal user base (user since Opera 6 days speaking). I was one of the ones complaining about that change on the release post.
LordBlizzard
Would be amazing if the Simplified View was a button in the menu rather than a notification. I understand that not all webpages can be viewed in Simplified View, but if the button could be greyed out when not available and clickable when available, that'd be awesome.
RiveDroite Ambassador
This is one of my favourite things about Vivaldi (and the team behind it). They really do listen to what the users want!
Thank you!
Thank you, Vivaldi. I appreciate your efforts and accomplishments very much!
It's one of my favorite Vivaldi feature, the respect for the user needs.
@LordBlizzard said in In your hands: From feedback to features:
the Simplified View
You mean the Reader View?
It is nice but has too much bugs to detect what is important and what not. Mozilla has done a bad job with their algorithm.
As one of those who vocalized disappointment with the removal of the home button, I was so impressed with your quick action in listening to your users and bringing it back. I'm an engineer myself and understand all too well how difficult it is to please your user base. Huge props to Team Vivaldi!
One more try on this feedback: On my Mac, the main Vivaldi window never remembers the size I set it to after I restart it. Other Mac apps remember their window size after restarts.
I complained about this in the forum years ago, and the bug still exists.
I've beem using Vivaldi for at least six years. It's truly an amazingly solid product with so many very useful features. I especially love the new Workspaces, they do everything that I used to use Sessions for but more conveniently. I'm a coder so Workspaces help me keep various areas of work nicely seperated.
I still can't quite figure out the relationship between Windows, Sessions and Workspaces. Is there a doc somewhere that explains this?
Great article! The kind of open and honest communication I know Vivladi for!
I want to take the opportunity to remind you of this Feature Request for a Notes Widget https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/41105
However I totally understand that you don't communicate on things that you are still unsure about. and that's perfectly fine.
Not that I need the feature badly (in the meantime I found the note-tacking app I was looking for and don't think I need note taking in a browser) but I think widgets on Android can bring your little tools like translation or reading list or tasks up to the next level