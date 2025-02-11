Private browsing, and sharing your browser
-
Keep your online activity confidential by selecting the most suitable browsing mode for each occasion in the Vivaldi browser.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
The article mentions you can send tabs to another profile. I could not find that to be possible. You can however choose to send a link to open in another profile, maybe there was some confusion here?
-
Solution: Why on earth are you letting this person into your house? Do not let them touch your computer.
That one is funny !
-
Right click a link - Open Link in Another Profile. This opens a tab in the other profile.
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@tarquin Yes, i guess "sending link" was misunderstood as send link and notfication to open appears when other browser profile is running.
-
@doctorg: Yes. We changed the wording to be more clear
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@tarquin Nice. Thanks.
-
mcastel Supporters
Really informative. On a less serious side, Scenario 8 is the funniest ever!
-
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@mcastel
Hello,
you know that you can't receive private messages here?
This function is switched off in the default settings.
-
@ingolftopf Hey, but what do you mean?
@mcastel He told the same thing to another user too! What does he want from you? Why does he want you to let him send you messages?
@ingolftopf Sorry if I misunderstood you
-
@ThePfromtheO But, maybe the best solution possible! And the most straight one too!
-
"Do Not Show Introduction Again"
Why is that option not available for private tabs in the Android version of Vivaldi?
-
mcastel Supporters
@ThePfromtheO Uhm, I don't know. Maybe I'll never know
-
@mcastel This is the link I mentioned: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/812024
And he continues with some more comments
But this one is weird... https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/812138
-
I don't think this is accurate. No matter how you change your settings on a regular window all logins remain intact including open tabs. Settings are irrelevant or not working at all. For instance mine is set to ''session only'' and everything is kept as is and I saw this concern here in multiple threads with no solution or meaningful answer from the community other than ''use private browsing instead '' which is not the same.
Regular Window
The default browsing mode is for your normal everyday use of the Vivaldi browser. In the regular window, unless you’ve changed settings, your browsing history, login and other cookies, open tabs, and more is kept around even after you exit the browser.