L

The Vivaldi Browser is one of the alternatives that I have been studying to replace the old and outdated ones on the market.

And although Vivaldi is an autonomous organization and focused on building a freer internet connection, some points worry me, such as performance, compatibility and privacy.

Let's focus here on the issue of privacy. I know that Vivaldi seeks to be an organization that goes against the grain of the big established companies that are not committed to the user. But what about innovations or at least the minimum and highest standards of privacy?

How does Vivaldi work to advance these requirements?

I use the tests on the website as a basis:

As well seen on the site, many of the tests Vivaldi fail to protect from leaking this data.

That even in private mode or even in the beta and unstable version, is left behind in some or many aspects.

My difficulty in choosing between browsers is that if I want to stick to the same Chromium base as usual, I see that there is a more attractive alternative. Although she also has a checkered past. But this lack of security in terms of privacy in this public test does not make it comfortable.

That's why I made this post, seeking to open this dialogue to understand how Vivaldi can and does to improve data privacy and data leakage protection protocols, in order to improve these browser privacy standards and tests.

Feel free to agree or disagree on this point. I'm just an ordinary user, looking for comparative data to make an assessment of which browser I'll adopt as my default. I want to make a safe choice and I've been doing exhaustive comparison tests, but as for security and privacy, I thought it was good to make this post to hear from the community itself, professionals and even the Vivaldi team, an opinion in this regard.

I hope that future updates will be able to cover these variables and complement this project that is so delicious to test.

In anticipation of innovation,

Hug,

Here are some prints for example, but I recommend exploring the test ideas further in your access link.

Captura de tela 2023-06-01 224137.png

Captura de tela 2023-06-01 224030.png

Captura de tela 2023-06-01 223933.png