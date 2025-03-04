Flat earthers around the globe at risk
-
Dr.Flay Translator
Flat Earth Sun, Moon and Zodiac App
All passwords are stored in clear text and last known GPS location (ironic)
In October 2024, the flat earth sun, moon and zodiac app created by Flat Earth Dave was found to be leaking extensive personal information of its users. The data included 33k unique email addresses along with usernames, latitudes and longitudes (their position on the globe) and passwords stored in plain text. A small number of profiles also contained names, dates of birth and genders.
https://x.com/haveibeenpwned/status/1896073252835131428
https://haveibeenpwned.com/PwnedWebsites#FlatEarthDave
Findings of vulnerabilities in the "Flat Earth Clock" app
https://github.com/globesec/flatearthsun_public