Anybody else having trouble with cloudflare ?
-
Ashanticus
Since a couple of days now I've been having trouble entering websites. And also being banned from a couple. It seems like cloudflare has taken over or blocking both my normal Vivaldi & my Vivaldi Snapshot browser from surfing normally. Or sometimes it will block entering a website up to 30 seconds while it checks my browser. I Googled Cloudflare and it tells me Cloudflare is responsible for website security.
Anybody else noticed this behaviour lately. In my privacy settings I have Quad 9 as my secure DNS. Thanks for any insight. PS. I am using both Vivaldi browsers with the latest versions.
-
Sounds like it is Cloudfare's DDOS protection check, some companies will use it as they are targets of DDOS attacks every so often. Your IP address might have been flagged in the past.
-
Ashanticus
Thank you Chas4. The first time it happened was around christmas and I though it might be just because sites were busy. It stopped until the last few days. I've understood your reply. I've Googled and checked my settings. No Joy ! I'll just keep on surfing and hope it resolves itself. Thanks again for your reply.
-
Sometimes it happens to me in AlternativeTo that I have to go through a captcha, but this may be due to certain extensions that I use, apart from selecting different DNS servers, depending on which one is faster (DNS Jumper) and DNScrypt.
Although being only on this page that I don't use that much, it doesn't bother me too much.
Perhaps if you try it on a guest profile it will work without problems.
-
-
From deeper investigation apparently the problem is that vivaldi refuse to fetch something like https://www.example.com/cdn-cgi/challenge-platform/h/g/pat/xxx/xxx/xxx/xxx and return 401 error instead, while firefox passed this check.
I have no idea why vivaldi refuse to fetch that url, therefore vivald will get stuck in refresh loop as cloudfare is attempting to request that url.
I guess it CORS issue or something, no idea. Many vivaldi devs can chime in and explain on this weird issue.
-
@Trung0246 Nice, identifying 401, and CORS as a possibility. I'm not a dev, but I've been studying web protocols. Hope some of this helps.
If you can recreate the issue, check Vivaldi/Developer Tools/Inspect/Network/Fetch/XHR. Reload the page, right-click for more columns. Click on any result to see the Headers, like a 401. It'll give CORS info, etc.
Couple resources:
https://urlscan.io. -compare headers with your issue.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DxeSGUM16_4
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTTP/CORS
-
BaronBurek
I have been having it for the past two weeks in more and more websites utilizing cloudflare. Can't access Wuxiaworld or Roll20 anymore, among many other sites, because CloudFlare checking is stuck at "Checking if the site connection is secure" which keeps repeating over and over again. I've tried private window, didn't change anything. I've deleted all browsing and storage data, didn't change anything. I don't have spoofer so that ain't it. I undid all the adblocking, still nothing. I shut down Vivaldi's own blocking, didn't change a thing. All combined including extensions turned off and private window, still the same. This is only happening on Vivaldi. The worst thing is I can't afford to reinstall this browser and restart profile currently, as I'm relying on many extensions and settings working as is for some important work I have this month, and can't afford to spend 3 hours resetting them, synching, and all the stuff. This is very very mind straining. I hope it's fixed.
-
greetings and yes
i have a account on Crunchyroll.com and 2-3 weeks now i become a cloudflare check side.
i push the fillform ( yes iam a not a ro bot ) .. make this .. load .... and then the cloudflare check come second , third and so on .....
at the first weeks i can close vivaldi , open and for one the side with the new animes are open ( only the overview for member ) . but rewind / F5 or other new refresh for the side , cloudflare come on ....
at 2 days andthe latest version of vivaldi the check is always on ( go to crunchyroll.com )
another side with vivaldi , and all sides with chrome no check is come . Help at crunchyroll.com says all ok.... thx for that
- a cup of tea *
-
LinuxUser93
@Calidann I have a similar issue here. Doesn't seem to be much of a problem when I use Google Chrome and create a web app like Crunchyroll, but when I go to it under Vivaldi, it brings up that verification that you are not a bot thing like what you said. I don't know if it's either the DNS, cookies, ad-blocker, ISP, or just a Vivaldi thing. Either way, one needs to come up with something to fix this situation.
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
Hmmmmm, More details are needed. My impression is that happens after login, right? If so, we can't test directly.
When hearing about such happenings I am now inclined to suspect Client Hints abuse.
In the last couple of desktop snapshots we have added a test capability to change the information that can be used to do such targeting. One of the places I posted info is this forum post . If you could do that kind of testing, particularly changing the brand to "Google Chrome" that would be useful.
BTW, even if this was about Cloudflare, and likely the same system, it might have been better to start a new thread; this one is more than a year old.
-
The problem was 90 von 100 are the side ( or other on Crunchyroll ) https://www.crunchyroll.com/de/videos/new
are see but at one second the front change to the cloudflare man button check side.
yesterday for many hours are all normally .... but in the video i showing the side make a change and the check has coming. and the rest are the same before .. all sides with crunchyroll..... are now with a check ...
see picture ....( in german )
-
I have now learned that you should test with the guest mode.
I have now in guest mode the page Crunchyroll.com and /new surfing several times and no interference by Cloudflare get.
strange
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
@Calidann OK, so this does not sound like the Client Hints scenario, but something in the detection algorithms used by the site or Cloudflare. What that is, I don't know, it could be "random", or it could be triggered by how the site is navigated, or something completely different. I suspect, tough, that they won't fix it until it causes them to lose lots of paying customers.
-
Just found out about guest mode today. Looks like even in Guest mode site like http://captcha.website (used flor Privacy Pass extension) still cannot pass Cloudflare. Probably at this point just contact Cloudflare to help resolve issue. Upon open the Dev Console I saw this:
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Trung0246 5.7.2921.65 Win 11 - I do not see any problems on the mentioned sit with Cloudflare captcha.
Please check Troubleshooting issues.
-
Streptococcus
I have noticed that cloudflare only seems to like chromium browsers. My non-chromium browsers do not get anywhere with it.
-
@DoctorG Looks like I found the root cause: apparently upon checking vivaldi://flags, I checked all modified flags and I saw somehow I disabled "Site Isolation" flag. Probably I somehow forgot to re-enable it back when doing webdev stuff. Revert the flag back to default immediately fixed the problem.
-
I had this cloudflare problem and turns out I was the dumb one that forgot about having my User Agent spoofer set to FireFox But glad I checked the forum and found out why I kept failing the captcha checks from cloudflare.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
On some domains server-sided Cloudflare protection checks against valid user-agent ids, it something is strange, it blocks or shows captcha.