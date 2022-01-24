greetings and yes

i have a account on Crunchyroll.com and 2-3 weeks now i become a cloudflare check side.

i push the fillform ( yes iam a not a ro bot ) .. make this .. load .... and then the cloudflare check come second , third and so on .....

at the first weeks i can close vivaldi , open and for one the side with the new animes are open ( only the overview for member ) . but rewind / F5 or other new refresh for the side , cloudflare come on ....

at 2 days andthe latest version of vivaldi the check is always on ( go to crunchyroll.com )

another side with vivaldi , and all sides with chrome no check is come . Help at crunchyroll.com says all ok.... thx for that