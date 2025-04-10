@Evono

Your opinion is valid from a technical standpoint.

However, nowadays many systems have moved away from using passwords. Passwords are remnants of the past, retained mostly for compatibility with systems that have not yet transitioned to stronger authentication methods. Relying solely on passwords is highly risky. That's why many systems now add extra layers of protection, such as:

Passkey/WebAuthn (FIDO2)

Push Notification Authentication

OAuth 2.0 / OpenID Connect (Social Login)

Magic Link (Email-based Login)

One-Time Passwords (OTP) via SMS/Email

QR Code Login (Cross-device Authentication)

You may recall the expert recommendations from a few decades ago, such as:

Passwords should be complex (including letters, numbers, and symbols). Passwords should not be reused across different systems. Passwords should be changed regularly.

However, those recommendations are rarely heard today. Instead, experts now suggest layering authentication with methods like OTPs, magic links, and so on.

In fact, for the strongest security, passwordless authentication methods are now being encouraged — no password required at all.

Because of this shift, password managers now often include a TOTP generator. Bitwarden and Proton Pass, for example, have implemented this. Acquiring a password can be relatively easy through phishing attacks. However, obtaining a TOTP (Time-Based One-Time Password) is much more difficult, as attackers need access to the secret key—something many phishing victims don’t even know how to view. Some TOTP generators even hide the secret key entirely, making it inaccessible not only to attackers but also to legitimate users.

In the future, passwords may no longer be used. We will rely on stronger authentication methods, such as FIDO2/WebAuthn, which is one of the most sophisticated implementations of passwordless authentication.