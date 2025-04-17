Switch from Office
Any views on switching from Microsoft Office to LibreOffice using Vivaldi to store current MO files?
@Flemmingcarlsen What is a MO file?
@Flemmingcarlsen
You do not need vivaldi to do this, and vivaldi itself cannot open microsoft office files. If you are using office in the cloud (on a microsoft website) with vivaldi as your browser, you need to download all those files first before you can use libreoffice.
If you have offline copies of your office files, they should open in Libreoffice without any difficulty (though some things like fonts and diagrams may look a little different).
Great, all clear - many thanks!
@DoctorG - apologies for any confusion - MO was the lazy word for Microsoft Office.
@Flemmingcarlsen LibreOffice can open many Office files.
I do not know if you need 100% compatibility to Windows users. In the past there were f.ex. so many Word file versions which could give some strange layout. That is the bad Microsoft monopolist forcing users on incompatible formats.