@Flemmingcarlsen

You do not need vivaldi to do this, and vivaldi itself cannot open microsoft office files. If you are using office in the cloud (on a microsoft website) with vivaldi as your browser, you need to download all those files first before you can use libreoffice.

If you have offline copies of your office files, they should open in Libreoffice without any difficulty (though some things like fonts and diagrams may look a little different).