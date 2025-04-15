Russia Pressures Google to Remove Over 200 VPN Apps
Russia Pressures Google to Remove Over 200 VPN Apps Amid Escalating Digital Censorship Campaign
https://reclaimthenet.org/russia-vpn-crackdown-google-resists-censorship-takedown-requests
Russia’s ongoing effort to limit digital freedom escalated further in recent weeks, with the country’s internet regulator, Roskomnadzor, targeting over 200 VPN applications hosted on the Google Play Store. Between March 12 and April 1, the Russian government issued 214 separate takedown demands, affecting 212 individual VPN apps. These comprised over 90% of all app takedown requests directed at Google during that span.
