Further information to this. I've questioned this decision and this was the response that I received back:

"Microsoft analyses a series of signals and information regarding applications and companies, including security and compliance of the application and the company developing the application, consolidating these signals into a scoring system between 1 and 10, with 10 indicating highest confidence in safety and security.

The web browser in question is not rated in the top 50% of this scale, nor does the company developing the application meet the base level of compliance that we ask of all our procured products."