I am your staunch supporter and I have been your user since Opera released the beta version.

Now my suggestion is to add a security lock to the browser!!!

Because now your browser records a lot of website passwords. Once the computer is lost and the computer itself does not have a login password, serious problems will arise.

I tried to log out of the Vivaldi account, but I found that this login is only for syncing data. Once the synchronization is completed, the data is stored on the local hard drive. Anyone who gets my computer can log in to the websites I have used without a password and access confidential information.

If a lock is added to the entire browser, there will be no problem for a long time. I can choose to log out of the browser after I finish browsing. In this way, people who get my computer will not have the opportunity to access my confidential information.