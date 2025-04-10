I have a suggestion on safety.
xuanfengpg
I am your staunch supporter and I have been your user since Opera released the beta version.
Now my suggestion is to add a security lock to the browser!!!
Because now your browser records a lot of website passwords. Once the computer is lost and the computer itself does not have a login password, serious problems will arise.
I tried to log out of the Vivaldi account, but I found that this login is only for syncing data. Once the synchronization is completed, the data is stored on the local hard drive. Anyone who gets my computer can log in to the websites I have used without a password and access confidential information.
If a lock is added to the entire browser, there will be no problem for a long time. I can choose to log out of the browser after I finish browsing. In this way, people who get my computer will not have the opportunity to access my confidential information.
Pesala Ambassador
@xuanfengpg Often requested, but will not be done.
You should have a password to log in to your user account.
Dr.Flay Translator
Even if you do lock the browser, password recovery tools don't care, because they read the password store directly.
https://www.nirsoft.net/utils/chromepass.html
If your computer does not have a login to use it, this means you have gone out of your way to disable it, or you do have a password to login and you have it automatically login.
If you have downgraded the security of the OS, the solution is . . .
Don't do that.
yngve Vivaldi Team
@xuanfengpg The sensitive data in your profile are already encrypted, and the key is protected by your computer account login password.
Additionally, an attacker with physical access to your computer (or have been able to remotely access your OS) is not part of the browser's threat model, because once the attacker have access to your computer they can install literally anything on it, physical keyloggers or keylogger apps, to malware, and your security password for any apps is very simple to discover and obtain by such units or apps.
IOW: If you don't keep your computer physically and computationally secure, your data is toast anyway if it is attacked.
As for a lost/discarded computer, as long as your password is reasonably secure, the OS encryption used should be safe enough (provided a secure password), but usually I would say that when discarding a computer, the disk should be securely wiped first.