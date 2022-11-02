Master Password Protected Mode to Protect your Profile
I think it would be a great step in data security.
I think when the email client arrives, something like this would be needed.
In my opinion, this is one of the most important characteristics and I cannot understand why this has been ignored so far?
You should be able to make different passwords for different sessions.
For example, my "home" session/profile does not need password, while my "work" session/profile should have one.
CheVe11e_191
I agree, very good idea, and useful step in additional security.
This may look like this:
I also created New Feature report under VB-37826
dermitdemdino
Possibly 2-step verification would also be an option...
neltherion
Recently I've been syncing my Home & Work PCs together and since the Work PC might be accessed by anyone other than me, I really like to be able to Password Protect my Vivaldi so that no one other than ME can access my Sessions, Bookmarks & History (Any Profile Data at all).
This is a much needed feature request (at least for me!)...
@neltherion said in Password Protected Mode to Protect your Profile:
I second this. And by extension, the profile files must be properly encrypted so that the user data isn't just available from drive without the password.
And preferably with an existing file encryption solution with existing tools for mounting a virtual decrypted drive for modding and data recovery outside of Vivaldi.
FatihSultan
Remember!
User files in windows directory must also be protected against copying.
This is my most expected update.
I don't match my passwords at work right now.
so after a year still no development in this direction, despite constantly praising user security..?
could you also tag this thread with masterpassword, so people are able to search & find it easier?
i already had also a request for this here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/25540/master-password
will become even more essential when (next decade?) M3 mail finally arrives and the mails should be included by this..
Tag me as another who would like to see all data, passwords, etc. AND bookmarks disappear when I log out of Vivaldi. I don't want to use Chrome anymore but it's the only browser that hides everything until you log in.
@Gwen-Dragon This request has more votes than the other one. This one is also older, so the other request is actually a duplicate of this one. The title of this one should be edited to include the phrase "Master".
@Gwen-Dragon @LonM I'm confused, why was the other request closed? They appear to be different; this one is a request for a password to enter a profile, the other one is to view passwords.
@AltCode I don't think I really see the difference.
If your passwords are protected by a master password, you'll still need to enter the master password to start using them on sites once you open your profile for the first time after starting Vivaldi.
You could ask the user for the master password again when visiting the list of passwords.
You could always leave it up to the user to choose which parts of the profile they want to password-protect (just passwords, bookmarks, history, notes...)
It seems to me that if this feature was implemented, then the other feature would kind of be implemented by default.
@LonM Well, I had already voted for both of them a long time ago. I still don't think the other request should be closed. This one is more general, and the last time a general request (configurable toolbar) was implemented, another more detailed one ended up being created (customisable toolbars).
My point is that there is no way to really tell that the other request will be implemented by default even if this one were to be implemented.
@Vivaldi - Please give us a response as to where this is going, considering it is said that the feature request was created 2 years ago.
This is a part of the minimum security of a browser, and I don't think this is a feature that needs a debate to be implemented or not. I for one won't be able to use Vivaldi to its full capabilities at work until this is in place.
@EliteIman As a rule, the developers do not respond here. I know the request is on the radar, but there is no current work on it, and no ETA. Given that it has 56 upvotes, it's one of the slightly more popular requests - top 15, so that will help some.
dreghici22ro
@EliteIman - I totally agree, this should a feature implemented by default in any modern browser.
QuHno Translator
The rationale is atm:
The profiles are not protected because you only need to log in to another OS account to protect your data, provided you don't share your OS account.
My opinion about that:
That's BS because even if you do not share your OS account, real profile protection needs encryption, otherwise it is not protected at all because everyone with an administrator account can read your data. On Windows it is always possible to get administrator rights, as long as you can boot from an USB stick / DVD / other external medium. It is tricky but possible, the tools to do that are freely available in the internet (If done right, you don't even need tools, only a standard boot disc). I did that many times because users only had one account (i.e. they were basically browsing as Administrator!) and forgotten their PW.
Note:
Profile protection is different from Password protection. That can and IMHO should be done with a master password and not be left to the system to protect.