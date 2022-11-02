@AltCode I don't think I really see the difference.

If your passwords are protected by a master password, you'll still need to enter the master password to start using them on sites once you open your profile for the first time after starting Vivaldi.

You could ask the user for the master password again when visiting the list of passwords.

You could always leave it up to the user to choose which parts of the profile they want to password-protect (just passwords, bookmarks, history, notes...)

It seems to me that if this feature was implemented, then the other feature would kind of be implemented by default.