Pasword manager
I love Vivaldi, but I'm a Proton customer and I have ProronPass and I really don't need another password manager.
How can I prevent Vivaldi's password manager from "invading" my password fields, overlapping the ProtonPass field and preventing me from seeing it?
Thanks
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@triFase Hi - turn off the browser saving passwords in Settings > Privacy & Security.Save Webpage Passwords
Then make sure to delete any passwords already saved as they will still be filled if they exist.
Thank you very much @Pathduck.
I had this field unchecked, what I didn't do was delete the saved passwords and that's why it kept appearing.
Now it's ok, thanks.