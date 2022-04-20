I hate shortened links, apart from the risk that they put you, I don't know what, through the redirections, they also prevent you from seeing the URL of the destination, which can also bring unpleasant surprises. For this, since time I use the FastForward extension, but anyway I avoid generally to click in a shorten url befor I had investigated the destiny.

Besides, I can't think of any valid reason to use linkshortener, which from the beginning makes me suspect bad intentions (for example Cryptominers) when using them. It is not a problem to put very long URLs into a word with Markdown or BBcode, this allows you to see the original URL when hovering over this word. I usually do this with URLs from the Chrome Store, like the one for the FastForward extension.