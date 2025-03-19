Privacy and Security
I am using a Linux version of Vivaldi version 7.2.3621.63 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) I observed that the website permissions default for "Save browsing history" is 3 month. That does not seem secure as there is no reason to keep browsing history for that long. I was also surprised by the option for forever.
Could anyone explain why browser history should be for a long period?
@compis, I think that it depends on the workflow and needs an user can have. Because of this you can set between "Session only" to "Forever" all needed intervals to store the history, if you don't want the default one in the settings.
The History is stored locally and with this as secure as all the rest of your settings and the trust you have to other people with access to your PC. Alternative you can browse in private mode, this way nothing is stored. This is the same with any browser you use. which stores your history.
Because you have different needs than other people. It's just a default that was set.
@cwansart I am saying that if you want to be known as a secure browser the default should be session only. Unless you could give me an example where someone would use a 3month browser history.
@compis I've seen people complain they can't see enough of their history. Unless you share your account with other people, your history is as secure as most people want it. Default settings are for "most people", as most people won't change them - and hence would switch to a different browser if they didn't like the defaults.
@compis Some users like to see where they have been visiting sites years ago.
@compis, an empty browser history has nothing to do with privacy, a private browser protect your activity online, and even the TOR browser can't do it at 100%, apart depends more on the search engine you use than in the browser itself (You aren't private if you search with Google and post on Facebook). Your browser history is stored locally and so private as the trust in the other people with access to your PC, this is valid for any browser you use
@compis secure is not the same as private. And even then there are degrees of security and privacy. People have different opinions on that.
@cwansart, privacy online is often synonym of security, the lack of privacy can have serious real life problems (filtration of banking or medical data, passwords, etc). The browser can avoid the filtration of your private data, but cannot avoid the lack of common sense. It don't make sense if you use the TOR browser, but usees Google for searching, posting in Fakebook to your 2351 "friends" the day when you start your vacations to the beach, posting selfies with your family in front of your home.....
With this behavior is irrelevant how privat is your browser, PIBKAC.
wintercoast
@Catweazle Privacy is a subset of security. You can't have privacy without security but you can have security without privacy. E.g., Bitcoin (the currency, not the exchanges) is secure but not private.
@compis Your mistake is thinking that Vivaldi promotes itself as the most private browser.
The intent with Vivaldi is to provide a browser with all the functionality and options you need out of the box.
By default it is a balance between privacy and usability somewhere in the middle.
It tries to hit a Goldilocks zone where it is not to salty and not too sweet.
However you can make it more private, or make it less private.
The choice is yours.