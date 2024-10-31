Security Review Before Proceed
MeesterChris
Unable to get past 'www.firestormviewer.org needs to review the security of your connection before proceeding.'
It loops continuously
I have turned off U Block Origin
I have added the URL to the exceptions list and turned off all blockers.
I get a looped request to tick a box to see if I am human.
it appears I am not as it never proceeds past that page.
www.firestormviewer.org
Verify you are human by completing the action below.
I use this site a lot. Firefox will load it every time.
It is a valid website used for 17 years
Screen shot here:
Many thanks
mib2berlin Soprano
@MeesterChris
Hi, no issues here:
Vivaldi 6.9.3447.37 on Opensuse Linux.
I never was on this page, it is maybe a cache issue, try Ctrl+F5 to reload the page.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin …..Thanks. of course I have tried that, it does not make the slightest difference, the page is blocked.
How to unblock it is the question.
@MeesterChris For me, I saw the "Verify you're a human" message for ... 10-15 seconds perhaps, then it loaded as in the photo above. Latest snapshot version on Windows 11. Note that this is a very fast machine (well, for a laptop anyway) so yours taking a little longer might not be a surprise. No extensions, blocking set for both trackers and ads.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Lots of things can trigger the Cloudflare protection.
- Adblockers/Trackerblockers
- Blocking third-party cookies
- Blocking service workers
- Coming from a known abusive IP range (like a VPN provider known for spammers and bots)
Happens to everyone, not just in Vivaldi.
https://www.google.com/search?q=cloudflare+verify+you+are+human+loop
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@sgunhouse This is a top end gaming machine with a dedicated Nvidia GPU
That is not the issue.
@MeesterChris Works for me 6.9.3447.37 Windows 11.
Had you tested with a extra test profile (making no settings close in Welcome page immediate)?
Tried a reins6all of Vivaldi?
MeesterChris
@Pathduck Thanks . I tried all those, nothing works.
Vivaldi also blocked 'We Transfer', but that alone works in a private window or without any checking on Edge and Firefox. I set Vivaldi to be seen as Edge instead of Chrome, failed to cure the problem too.
All blockers disabled, website added to exclusions.
After reading this, I conclude it is Vivaldi that's at fault.
*"It probably doesn't have anything to do with your computer or connection speed. The verification system is very imperfect and puts certain people into this loop because it thinks their browser is untrustworthy, even without legitimate cause.
Try a different browser or a private/incognito window, this should work 99% of the time
If you want to attempt fixing your main browser (which likely won't work), start by clearing all cache / cookies / local storage and restarting the browser. If no luck there, disable all extensions, and if that fixes it, turn extensions back on gradually until the problem extension is identified."*
C'est la Vie
Had you tested with a extra test profile (making no settings, close Welcome page immediate)?
Tried a uninstall and reinstall of Vivaldi?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@MeesterChris said in Unable to get past 'www.firestormviewer.org needs to review the security of your connection before proceeding.':
After reading this, I conclude it is Vivaldi that's at fault.
These things are never caused by browser bugs. Always users either having extensions that block things or having changed settings they don't understand.
To give an example, when I visit the site I get:
Your browser is out of date. Update your browser to view this site properly.
This is clearly wrong, but I know this is caused by me blocking service workers. And the fix is easy - disable uBO on the site or set an exception if I want to use the site:
If it works in a private window, something is up with your regular profile.
Did you test in a clean profile? My bet is it works fine.
It works for everyone else, hence we can conclude it's only on your system.
Streptococcus
@mib2berlin
That site is handled by Cloudflare, which can be very picky about who is allowed to load it. I see the page, but I do not see the logo at the top. I think stylesheets are being blocked.
It fails to work in a private window, so I made a guest profile to try and yes it will connect this time.
But then Firefox does it on the regular browser with no cloudfare check box
Many thanks for your help
@MeesterChris Update, despite everything, it only functions in a private window and the same for ‘We Transfer.’
However everything works just fine in Firefox with the same extensions.