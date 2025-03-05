US and the stop/delay in cyber operations against Russia
A good article related to US stopping/delaying - or not - cyber operations against Russia.
https://www.zetter-zeroday.com/did-trump-admin-order-u-s-cyber-command-and-cisa-to-stand-down-on-russia/
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@appsec Reduction of defense in case of attacks would be a dumb decision. And not making attacks tells the enemies that US will not defend themselves.
Seems US government and its consultants gonna brain dead.
But i think CISA will not end cyber operations. They will give a sh.... on presidential strange wish.
@DoctorG Yes, vary strange strategic move. However, as we experience that the administration can impulsively do something - they might as fast change their decisions yet and revert the orders of standing down.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@appsec These govt & consultants will learn fast when such dumb orders hurt US economy and infrastructure.