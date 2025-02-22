Apple pulls data protection tool after UK government security row
wintercoast
"Apple is taking the unprecedented step of removing its highest level data security tool from customers in the UK, after the government demanded access to user data."
"It means eventually not all UK customer data stored on iCloud - Apple's cloud storage service - will be fully encrypted.
Data with standard encryption is accessible by Apple and shareable with law enforcement, if they have a warrant."
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@wintercoast A company which can disable security features by remote is a risk for all users which need privacy and security.
But UK does not need to respect EU laws. The brexited to be freed from EU laws.
I guess foreign and local journalist should be more frightened and threatened by such backdors in Apple products.
paul1149 Supporters
I've never liked Apple's walled garden approach. I preferred the freedom of Windows, even if it had a "wild west" aspect to it, and now I prefer Linux above both of them. I prefer Android to IOS for the same reason. And from what I've seen, iCloud on Windows is a disaster, almost like they're trying to force people to buy Macs.
wintercoast
@DoctorG This is the fault of the UK government. Apple either had to comply (without telling anybody about it) or be fined or prosecuted; or withdraw completely from the UK market. Obviously they weren't going to do the latter. So they decided to withdraw this feature, which is opt-in btw - I expect most people were unaware it existed. I have an iPad. I didn't know about it but I also don't use iCloud. I'm not in the Apple ecosystem.
The UK gov has had this legislation on the books for almost 10 years and they've generally been pretty authoritarian on this kind of stuff. In fact the Online Safety Act appears to be even worse than the EU's Digital Services Act (the latter does have some good features).
There is no backdoor in Apple products. The point is that the UK government wanted one, but Apple said no.
In terms of sharing with law enforcement (and the vendors themselves), that is already a feature of the Big Tech Clouds - iCloud, Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox.
That's why, e.g., Google has been able to censor shared documents on Goggle Drive on numerous occasions,