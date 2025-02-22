@DoctorG This is the fault of the UK government. Apple either had to comply (without telling anybody about it) or be fined or prosecuted; or withdraw completely from the UK market. Obviously they weren't going to do the latter. So they decided to withdraw this feature, which is opt-in btw - I expect most people were unaware it existed. I have an iPad. I didn't know about it but I also don't use iCloud. I'm not in the Apple ecosystem.

The UK gov has had this legislation on the books for almost 10 years and they've generally been pretty authoritarian on this kind of stuff. In fact the Online Safety Act appears to be even worse than the EU's Digital Services Act (the latter does have some good features).

There is no backdoor in Apple products. The point is that the UK government wanted one, but Apple said no.

In terms of sharing with law enforcement (and the vendors themselves), that is already a feature of the Big Tech Clouds - iCloud, Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox.

That's why, e.g., Google has been able to censor shared documents on Goggle Drive on numerous occasions,